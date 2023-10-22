Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$16.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEY. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.93.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5897436 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

