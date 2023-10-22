Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.18. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $118.87 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.