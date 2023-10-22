Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $322.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.92. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

