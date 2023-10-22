Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

