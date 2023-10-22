PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PROG were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PROG by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PROG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

PROG Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PROG stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.09 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

