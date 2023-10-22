Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $123.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

