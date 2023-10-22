Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Organon & Co. worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 266,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.