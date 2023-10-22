Raymond James & Associates Buys 31,112 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

