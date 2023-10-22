Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Paylocity worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Paylocity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 65.5% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.68.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

