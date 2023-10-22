Raymond James & Associates Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 594,097 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 767,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

