Raymond James & Associates Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Doximity worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 325.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,714 shares of company stock worth $207,831. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

