Raymond James & Associates Has $7.38 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 170,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $638.33.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

