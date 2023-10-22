Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,152 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $153.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

