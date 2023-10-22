Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,052 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,473 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 30.2% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 28.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $69,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of VMware by 53.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,809 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $2,820,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

