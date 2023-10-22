Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of First Horizon worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

First Horizon Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.