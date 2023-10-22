Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of International Game Technology worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,526,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,717,000 after purchasing an additional 864,591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

