Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,823 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 303,324 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CLF opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

