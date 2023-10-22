Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

