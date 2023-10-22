Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nokia Oyj

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.