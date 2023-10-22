Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4,772.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Down 4.0 %

HQY stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Get Our Latest Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.