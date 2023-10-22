Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Lincoln National Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

