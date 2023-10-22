Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,994 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Barclays increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

