Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.