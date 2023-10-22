Rosenbaum Jay D. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.