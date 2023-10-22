Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

