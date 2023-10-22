Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $118.87 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

