Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Up 3.6%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 2,806,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,951,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 42.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
