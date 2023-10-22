SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

SkyWest Stock Down 1.0 %

SkyWest stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.