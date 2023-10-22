Smart Money Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

