Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Standex International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.66. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $983,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.