State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $307,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of USNA opened at $55.88 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $783,809. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

