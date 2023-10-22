State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $465,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 133,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

