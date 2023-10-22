State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $493,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,014,519.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $710,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,602,730.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,642 shares of company stock valued at $26,910,458. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

