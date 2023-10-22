State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Deluxe worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.75 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

