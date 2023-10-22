State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 718 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $70.04 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

