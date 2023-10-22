Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stride were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Stride by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Stride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $44.60 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.70 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.