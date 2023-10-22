Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

