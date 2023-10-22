TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 198 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.18. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $118.87 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

