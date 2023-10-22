TKG Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

