Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

