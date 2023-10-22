Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.89.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

