Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE TRN opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

