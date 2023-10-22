U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 721,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.3 %

USPH stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

