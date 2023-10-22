United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 86,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 386,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

