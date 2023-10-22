Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stake Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 71.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 56.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

VRTV opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $169.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.47.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

