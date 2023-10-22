Visa (NYSE:V) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.43.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of V opened at $233.38 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.