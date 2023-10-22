Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

