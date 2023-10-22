WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WaFd were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WaFd by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in WaFd by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in WaFd by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Trading Down 2.2 %

WaFd stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

