WT Wealth Management Has $4.50 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 86,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 386,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 153,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

