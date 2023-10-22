XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPEL were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,968,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

